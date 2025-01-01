Welcome to Base64.Guru

Base64 is the most popular binary-to-text algorithm used to convert data as plain text in order to prevent data corruption during transmission between different storage mediums. In addition, it is often used to embed binary data into text documents such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, or XML. Given the high popularity of the algorithm, Base64 is well documented, is supported by various programming languages, has spawned several modifications, and, of course, has its own specification. However, no matter how strange it may sound, there is no official site or a site completely dedicated to this algorithm. Therefore, I decided to fix it. So, Welcome to Base64.Guru!

The key features of this site are converting, developing and learning, while all goodies can be found on the sitemap page. Looking closely, you will notice that here you can find almost everything about Base64 and even if on this site some goodies are not something new, I’m almost willing to bet that nowhere did anyone care so much about the usefulness, quantity and accuracy of the information. Of course, given that the site is still in active development, I could make mistakes or miss something, this is why I will be grateful for any suggestions.

In fairness, I’m not a guru. I’m just a disciple who decided to collect and share knowledge and make life easier for others. I believe that my experience is enough to support this site, but it can achieve perfection only with your help. Therefore, I beg you to contact me if you know how to make it better.